Delhi's Khan Market Ranks 24th Among World's Most Expensive Retail Streets, Remains India's Only Entry In Global Top 30 |

New Delhi: Delhi's Khan Market has retained its position among the world's most expensive retail streets, ranking 24th globally and remaining the only Indian retail street featured in the global list, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield said that headline rents at Khan Market rose 14 per cent year-on-year to about $238 per sq ft annually, equivalent to nearly Rs 1,875 per sq ft per month.

New York's Upper Fifth Avenue reclaimed the position of the world's most expensive retail street, with rents rising 35 per cent to $2,700 per sq ft annually, moving the destination from third place in 2025 to first for the first time since 2023. London's New Bond Street ranked second at $2,230 per sq ft, followed by Milan's Via Montenapoleone at $2,160 per sq ft.

“India's retail market continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals, supported by resilient consumption, sustained retailer expansion and increasing premiumisation," said Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail-India, Cushman & Wakefield.

Globally, rents rose an average of 3 per cent year-on-year in local currency terms, moderating from 4.3 per cent in 2025. Nearly half of the streets surveyed (49 per cent) recorded rental increases, compared with 19 per cent that saw declines, while the remaining 32 per cent held steady.

"While rental growth has moderated globally, competition for space in the world's most established retail destinations remains intense," said Dr. Dominic Brown, Head of International Research, Global Think Tank at Cushman & Wakefield.

The report noted over 815,000 square feet of leasing activity across the top 30 retail streets, representing 153 new leases and store openings. More than 80 per cent of that activity involved retailers new to their respective streets, while international brands accounted for approximately 90 per cent of space leased.

Fashion retailers remained the largest source of demand, accounting for 50 per cent of leasing transactions and 57 per cent of space taken. However, health and beauty, personal goods, food and beverage, and experiential retail concepts are contributing to a broader mix of tenants in traditionally fashion-dominated locations.

Prime rents across Asia Pacific grew 3.1 per cent year-on-year in the 12 months to Q3 2026, up from 2.3 per cent a year earlier, making APAC the only region globally to witness an acceleration in rental growth.

In the APAC ranking, Khan Market was placed 25th, followed by Galleria Market, Gurgaon (28th), Connaught Place, New Delhi (29th) and Linking Road, Mumbai (33rd).

Mumbai's Linking Road recorded the highest rental growth across Asia Pacific at 28 per cent year-on-year, highlighting the strength of retailer demand for prime high-street locations in India.

Other Indian shopping areas on the list included Fort/Fountain and Kemps Corner in Mumbai; Vittal Mallya Road, Brigade Road and Indiranagar in Bengaluru; JM Road, MG Road and FC Road in Pune; Park Street and Gariahat in Kolkata; Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Himayathnagar in Hyderabad and Anna Nagar and Pondy Bazaar in Chennai.

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