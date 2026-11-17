India's Airlines Set To Order 1,000 More Aircraft As Demand Surges, Piyush Goyal Says Fleet Requirement Exceeds 2,000 Planes | File Pic

New Delhi, Nov 17: India’s commercial airlines are poised to order an additional 1,000 planes to expand operations amid the rising demand for air travel, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Speaking to journalists in Egypt, the minister said India’s airlines such as IndiGo, Air India and Akasa had already placed orders for more than 1,200 planes with Boeing and Airbus. Still, the total requirement is more than 2,000 aircraft.

He further said the airlines are asking aircraft manufacturers to speed up deliveries to meet growing demand for air travel.

India-Egypt Air Connectivity Set To Improve

Goyal also said that air connectivity between India and Egypt would improve as airlines expanded their fleets, enabling them to add more flights on the route.

The Union Minister is on a two-day official visit to Egypt for talks on strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Indian Aviation Fleet Poised For Growth

India's aviation sector is expected to expand rapidly, with its commercial aircraft fleet projected to grow at an annual rate of 7.1 per cent between 2026 and 2036, according to consultancy Oliver Wyman's 2026 forecast. This is among the highest projected growth rates in the global aviation market.

According to figures compiled by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, several large orders placed by Indian carriers were still awaiting delivery, with some aircraft scheduled for induction as late as 2034.

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Aircraft manufacturers appear to be saddled with large order backlogs from airlines worldwide, while shortages of engines and other components have affected production and delivery schedules.

Government Explores Aircraft Leasing Reforms

The government has been looking at measures such as increasing bank credit allocation to the aircraft leasing sector and considering rupee-denominated financing and regulatory changes to make aircraft leasing easier for airlines.

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More than 85 per cent of the fleet operated by Indian carriers is leased, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. This makes access to financing and a stronger aircraft leasing ecosystem important for airlines looking to expand their fleets.

In September, the Ministry of Civil Aviation held a meeting of a High-Level Committee to examine ways to address bottlenecks in aircraft leasing and financing.

GIFT City Push For Domestic Leasing

Because most of these contracts are sourced from international hubs like Ireland and Singapore, India spends billions of dollars annually in foreign exchange on lease rentals. In response, the government has been pushing to develop a domestic leasing and financing ecosystem through GIFT City.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)