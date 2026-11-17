Adani Airport Holdings Ltd Unveils Next-Generation Adani Rewards Membership Across Eight Airports | X

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) announced the launch of its next-generation Adani Rewards membership programme with privileges up to Rs 65,000 across its eight airports. The programme, integrated with Adani OneApp, aims to bring travel, dining, shopping, lounge access and other airport facilities together under a single membership.

Adani Rewards Programme Builds On 7 Million Existing Members

The programme follows the success of Adani Rewards 1.0, which enrolled 7 million members. The expanded programme introduces a unified, tier-based membership, with privileges tailored to different passenger needs and spending preferences. Depending on their membership tier, passengers can access a range of travel, shopping, dining and hospitality benefits.

The benefits include discounts at select food and beverage outlets and retail stores, exclusive member offers and gift vouchers, special discounts and offers across select duty-free outlets and complimentary access to airport lounges. It will also offer dedicated entry gates, priority security clearance and priority customer care along with preferential parking, valet services, intra-terminal mobility assistance as well as personalised assistance at the airport.

Priority Security Clearance And Dedicated Entry Gates Offered

The privileges will be made available to passengers across all the AAHL-run airports, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, with entitlements varying by membership tier.

AAHL’s chief executive officer, Arun Bansal, said, “We want passengers to see the airport as more than a place to catch a flight. By combining meaningful on-ground privileges with the convenience of Adani OneApp, we are making the airport experience more rewarding while encouraging greater participation in the services available at our airports. This will also help us accelerate digital adoption and strengthen our non-aeronautical business.”

According to AAHL, digital transactions currently account for approximately 25% of its non-aeronautical sales. The enhanced membership is expected to increase digital adoption by making it easier for passengers to discover offers, access rewards and plan airport purchases through Adani OneApp.

The Adani OneApp provides access to services across duty-free, food and beverage, lounges, shopping, parking and other airport facilities. Members can view their membership tier, track available rewards and explore offers across the network. They can also pre-book select purchases and services before reaching the airport.

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