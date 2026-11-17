Security Cabin Gutted In Fire At Kharghar Playground; Former Corporator Slams PMC Over Lack Of Guards |

Kharghar: A security cabin at a playground in Sector 19, Kharghar, was gutted in a fire, raising concerns over the safety of public spaces and municipal property in the area. The incident occurred at the playground on Plot No. 132, which is regularly frequented by children and residents.

Fire Damages Security Cabin At Sector 19 Playground

Despite repeated requests and written representations to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), no security guard has been appointed at the playground, leaving the premises vulnerable to such incidents.

The matter was notified to the sanitation department who subsequently dispatched to the spot to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage.

Former Corporator Netra Patil Questions PMC's Inaction

Meanwhile the former corporator Netra Kiran Patilsaid she had repeatedly written to the PMC commissioner seeking the appointment of security guards at various playgrounds in Kharghar. However, the civic administration has yet to take concrete action on the matter.

Questioning the administration's inaction, Patil said that residents pay property tax to the civic body and it is the corporation's responsibility to maintain and protect public infrastructure created using taxpayers' money.

"When public facilities are being used by children and residents, their safety cannot be compromised. Despite repeated demands, if security guards are not appointed and even the security cabin itself is gutted in a fire, it amounts to a waste of taxpayers' money," she said

Demanding immediate intervention, Patil urged the PMC to appoint security guards at all playgrounds in Kharghar, rebuild the damaged cabin and introduce permanent security measures to safeguard public property and prevent similar incidents.

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