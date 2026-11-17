MP Shrikant Shinde Announces 'Khasdar Krida Sangram Season 2' From November 20; Over 75,000 Athletes Expected Across 31 Sports |

Thane: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide vision of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, and under the guidance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Member of Parliament Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde has announced the grand launch of 'Khasdar Krida Sangram Season 2' through the Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation.

Scheduled to take place from November 20 to November 29, this massive multi-sport festival will span across three major Lok Sabha constituencies in the Thane district: Kalyan, Thane, and Bhiwandi. Touted as Thane’s very own "Mini Olympics," the mega-event expects an overwhelming participation of over 75,000 athletes competing across 31 diverse sporting disciplines at more than 32 premier sports venues.

Grand Inauguration and Closing Ceremonies

Opening Ceremony: The mega-festival will kick off on Friday, November 20, at the Late Sant Savalaram Maharaj Krida Sankul in Dombivli, graced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Closing Ceremony: The grand finale will be marked by the esteemed presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

Star Power: Prominent international athletes will also make special appearances throughout the event to interact with and mentor local participants.

Expanding Horizons for the Next Generation (Gen Z)

Following the immense success of its inaugural edition, Season 2 has expanded its footprint beyond the Kalyan constituency to encompass Thane and Bhiwandi. Organized in collaboration with local MPs Naresh Mhaske and Suresh Mhatre, along with various regional public representatives, local leaders, and sports associations, the event aims to bridge the gap between digital-era youth (Gen Z) and active field sports.

Dr. Shrikant Shinde emphasized that the primary objective is to channel youth energy positively, cultivate discipline, leadership, and resilience, and unearth grassroots talent to build future national and international champions.

A Unique Blend of 31 Traditional and Modern Sports

Season 2 features a comprehensive lineup of 31 sports, offering a balanced mix of indigenous Indian traditions and high-energy modern athletics to engage diverse demographics:

Featured Sports Disciplines:

Traditional & Combat Sports: Mallakhamb, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Wrestling (Kusthi), Lathikathi, Atyapatya, Langdi, Judo, Taekwondo, Boxing.

Team & Racquet Sports:Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Rugby, Pickleball, Ring Tennis, Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess.

Individual & Modern Events:Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, Archery, Rifle Shooting, Roller Skating, Carrom, Petanque, Bodybuilding, Tug of War, and Box Cricket.

Decentralized Venues and Comprehensive Player Care

To ensure maximum accessibility and participation without travel-related friction, matches will be conducted across 32+ major zonal hubs and state-of-the-art complexes spread across Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan (East/West), Dombivli (East/West), Kalyan Rural, Bhiwandi, Diva, Kalwa, Mumbra, Ambernath, and Ulhasnagar.

Key venues hosting the tournaments include:

Thane: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Baburao Sarnaik Gymnastic Center, Sindhutai Sapkal Archery Complex, Sharadchandraji Pawar Mini Stadium, Saket Police Ground, and Sachin Tendulkar Stadium.

Dombivli & Kalyan: Late Sant Savalaram Maharaj Mhatre Krida Sankul, Yeshwantrao Chavan Playground, and Century Rayon Sports Complex (Shahad).

Regional Hubs: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground and Shooting Range in Ambernath, alongside prominent grounds in Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, and Navi Mumbai.

To prioritize athlete welfare, every participant will receive an official certificate of participation, and comprehensive medical and healthcare arrangements will be maintained across all venues throughout the duration of the games.

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