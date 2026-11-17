Thane: 27th Mayor's Cup National Photography Exhibition 'Aavishkar 2026' To Showcase 350 Photos From November 19 To 22 |

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in association with the Photo Circle Society, will organise ‘Aavishkar 2026’, the 27th Thane Mayor’s Cup National Photography Exhibition, from November 19 to 22 at the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery in Parabwadi, Teen Hath Naka.

Over 7,000 Entries Received From 692 Photographers

The exhibition will showcase some of the finest photographs selected from the prestigious national-level competition, which received an overwhelming response this year, with 7,018 entries submitted by 692 photographers from across the country.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on November 19 at 5.30 pm under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the chairmanship of Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar. Renowned wildlife photographer and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ramakant Panda will grace the inaugural ceremony.

First-Prize Winners Announced Across Five Categories

The competition results were recently announced by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar. Highlighting the objective of the initiative, she said the competition aims to encourage photography as an art form, provide photographers from across the country with a national platform to showcase their talent, and offer audiences an artistic perspective on diverse subjects through photography.

The first-prize winners in the various categories include Kishor Das from Kolkata in Street Photography, Dr Parag Nalawade from Bhayandar in Nature and Wildlife, Shibashish Shah from Kolkata in Landscape and Waterscape, Uday Shankar Pal from Hyderabad in Festival Photography, and Rajesh Dhar from Kolkata in Creative Colours.

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The selected photographs will feature approximately 300 to 350 outstanding entries shortlisted by the jury from the total submissions. Through these photographs, visitors will get an opportunity to explore themes such as nature, social life, human emotions, culture, everyday experiences and extraordinary moments captured through the lenses of photographers from across India.

The award ceremony honouring the winning photographers will be held on November 22 at 6 pm. Acclaimed photographer Vijay Barse will attend the ceremony, said Anju Mansingh, President of the Photo Circle Society.

Appealing to photography enthusiasts and residents to visit the exhibition, Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar said the event would offer an opportunity to appreciate the creativity, artistic vision and unique perspectives of photographers from different parts of the country.

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