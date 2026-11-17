Torres Jewellery Scam: ED Extradites Key Ukrainian Accused Oleksandr Zapichenko From Romania | File Pic

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has secured the extradition of Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex, a key accused in the multi-crore Torres Jewellery investment fraud and money laundering case, from Romania. Wanted in an ED probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Zapichenko was brought to Mumbai by a three-member ED team that escorted him from Romania via the UAE and landed at Mumbai airport at 4.45 pm on Tuesday (November 17).

According to the ED, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued against Zapichenko at the agency’s request to facilitate his international tracing and arrest. He was provisionally arrested in Romania on May 23, following which India submitted a formal extradition request. The Bucharest Court subsequently ordered his extradition to India after examining the request through due legal process, a decision upheld by the Bucharest Court of Appeals. An ED escort team then travelled to Romania to take custody of the accused.

ED has successfully secured the extradition of Mr. Oleksandr Zapichenko alias Alex, a foreign national and one of the key accused in the money laundering investigation against M/s Platinum Hern Private Limited, operating under the brand name ‘Torres Jewellery’, from Romania to India in coordination with CBI and MEA. The three member team from ED has successfully brought back the fugitive from Romania. The Directorate extends its complements to Romanian Authorities for assistance. — ED (@dir_ed) November 17, 2026

Alleged Investment Scheme And Investor Losses

Zapichenko, who operated under the alias "Alex", was a key figure at Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, the holding company behind the Torres Jewellery brand. Beginning in early 2024, the company allegedly lured thousands of retail investors across Mumbai and neighbouring areas with promises of weekly returns ranging from 4 per cent to 11 per cent, along with referral bonuses.

VIDEO | Mumbai: ED officials with Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko who has been extradited from Romania in an alleged investment fraud linked money laundering case.(Source: Third Party) https://t.co/wwg3js3gqj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

To project the facade of a legitimate luxury enterprise, the company allegedly sold inexpensive synthetic moissanite stones to investors as high-value diamonds. Through its Torres Jewellery showrooms, Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd allegedly lured small investors with promises of weekly returns ranging from 4 per cent to 11 per cent and referral bonuses. By early January 2025, the scheme abruptly collapsed, with showrooms across Mumbai shutting overnight and triggering widespread protests by thousands of middle- and lower-income investors who had poured their life savings into the venture.

ED Traces Alleged Cryptocurrency And Hawala Transfers

The ED's investigation, which has quantified the proceeds of crime at over Rs 177 crore, revealed that Zapichenko and his co-accused, fellow Ukrainian national Olena Stoian, allegedly played key roles in directing the collection and diversion of funds. The agency identified Alpesh Pravinchandra Khara, a 54-year-old Girgaon-based businessman and angadia operator, as a key conduit in the alleged money laundering network.

Khara allegedly collected cash deposits from Torres Jewellery showrooms and, acting on Zapichenko's instructions, converted the funds into USDT (Tether) cryptocurrency before transferring them to offshore wallets controlled by the Ukrainian accused. Investigators further alleged that he facilitated the movement of hundreds of crores of rupees through hawala channels to bypass the Indian banking system. Khara was arrested by the ED on March 26, 2025, and subsequently named as an accused in its PMLA prosecution complaint.

Investigation Leads To Extradition From Romania

Zapichenko allegedly fled India in early 2025, days before the promised payouts stopped and the investment scheme collapsed. Following the registration of multiple FIRs by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the ED initiated a parallel investigation under the PMLA. The agency subsequently conducted searches across the country and attached properties, luxury vehicles and bullion allegedly linked to the company's local directors and associates.

In November 2025, a special PMLA court in Mumbai issued a non-bailable warrant against Zapichenko after the ED named him as a prime conspirator in its prosecution complaint. His arrest in Romania and the subsequent extradition proceedings eventually paved the way for his return to India.

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ED Seeks Custody For Further Investigation

Following his arrival in Mumbai, the ED formally arrested Zapichenko at the airport. He was subsequently produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate, where the agency sought his custody for further investigation into the money laundering case. The investigators intend to question him about the alleged diversion of investors’ funds, identify offshore cryptocurrency wallets, and establish the movement of money through hawala channels. The ED is also seeking to ascertain the whereabouts of other absconding accused, including Olena Stoian. The agency is further investigating the financial channels allegedly used to transfer the proceeds of crime overseas.

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