Torres Jewellery Scam: ED Brings Back Ukrainian Accused Oleksandr Zapichenko From Romania, Lands At Mumbai Airport | VIDEO | File photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday brought Ukrainian national Oleksandr Zapichenko, alias Alex, to India from Romania in connection with the Torres Jewellery money laundering case linked to an alleged investment fraud in Mumbai.

A three-member ED team escorted the accused from Romania via the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arriving at Mumbai airport at approximately 4.45 pm, ANI reported.

Zapichenko is among the key accused wanted in the investigation against Platinum Hern Private Limited, which operated under the brand name Torres Jewellery.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zapichenko's return to India followed extradition proceedings facilitated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which acted as the nodal agency for international coordination, NDTV reported.

The case

The Ukrainian national had been wanted in connection with the alleged investment fraud that came to light in Mumbai in 2025.

An Interpol Red Notice had reportedly been issued against him as part of efforts to locate and secure his return to India. Following the completion of the necessary legal procedures, the ED team brought him to Mumbai for further proceedings in the money laundering investigation.

Accused Allegedly Converted Investors' Money Into Cryptocurrency

Investigators have alleged that Zapichenko played a significant role in the financial operations of the Torres Jewellery investment scheme.

According to the reports, investors were attracted by promises of unusually high weekly returns on their deposits. Zapichenko is accused of converting cash collected from depositors into cryptocurrency and facilitating large-scale cash transactions.

The ED suspects that these transactions formed part of a wider money laundering network associated with the alleged fraud.

How Torres Jewellery Investment Scam Came To Light In 2025

The incident brought attention to the company's investment model and prompted investigations into allegations of cheating and financial irregularities.

The ED subsequently initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Platinum Hern Private Limited and individuals allegedly associated with the scheme.

Following his extradition, the development is expected to enable investigators to question Zapichenko directly about the alleged movement of investors' funds and the use of cryptocurrency in the transactions.

Further details regarding case are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/