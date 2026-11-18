Nepal Seeks India's Power Lifeline This Winter |

New Delhi: Nepal has secured approval to import up to 350 megawatts (MW) of electricity from India to meet rising winter demand as falling hydropower generation and flood-damaged projects put pressure on the country's power supply.

India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA), under the Ministry of Power, has authorised the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to purchase electricity through the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) at competitive market rates.

India Approves Power Imports

According to NEA officials, Nepal can import electricity for up to 17 hours daily under the arrangement, valid from November 17, 2026, to July 31, 2027. NEA Managing Director Dirghayu Kumar Shrestha said the approval would help bridge the seasonal gap between domestic electricity generation and consumption.

Four Transmission Routes

Of the approved 350 MW capacity, Nepal can procure 300 MW through three cross-border transmission connections. These include Kataiya-Kushaha, Ramnagar-Surajpura and Raxaul-Parwanipur. The remaining 50 MW can be imported through the New Nautanwa-Mainahiya transmission line.

Why Nepal Needs Indian Electricity

Nepal depends heavily on run-of-the-river hydropower projects, making electricity production vulnerable to seasonal changes. During summer, increased river flows allow Nepal to generate surplus electricity and export power, primarily to India. However, declining river levels during winter reduce hydropower output, forcing the country to rely on imports.

Flood Damage Adds Pressure

Nepal's electricity supply has also suffered following devastating floods in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi region in August. Several hydropower projects, with a combined installed capacity of 431 MW, remain disconnected from the national grid. The disruption has further increased pressure on domestic electricity availability.

Power Generation May Recover

Officials expect Nepal's hydropower generation to improve from mid-April as river water levels rise. Higher domestic production could gradually reduce electricity imports and potentially allow Nepal to resume power exports. The arrangement highlights the importance of cross-border electricity trade in managing Nepal's seasonal energy requirements.

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