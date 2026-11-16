Madhya Pradesh's ₹11,500 Crore Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Project To Start Power Generation In December, Store Solar And Wind Energy | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first two turbines of the ambitious 1,920 MW Gandhi Sagar Pumped Hydro Storage Project in Neemuch district are scheduled to begin operations in December 2026, reports Aman Sharma from Neemuch. The remaining seven units are expected to be commissioned by June 2027.

Once operational, the facility is expected to help balance fluctuations in renewable energy generation by storing surplus solar and wind power and supplying electricity during periods of high demand.

Being developed by Greenko Group with an investment of approximately Rs11,500 crore, it is currently the largest independent pumped hydro storage project under construction in the country and will position Madhya Pradesh as a major centre for energy storage.

The project is being established on around 414 hectares of land in Khemala village of Rampura tehsil in Neemuch district, near the Gandhi Sagar Dam on the Chambal River. It will have an energy storage capacity of 10,326 MWh, enabling it to generate electricity at full capacity for six consecutive hours.

According to project manager Srinivas, the project will operate using two reservoirs. The existing Gandhi Sagar reservoir, with a total capacity of approximately 270 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), or 7,643.70 million cubic metres, will serve as the lower reservoir, while Greenko is constructing a new upper reservoir.

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Water to be reused, not consumed

Unlike conventional power generation projects, the facility will not consume water. Instead, it will use approximately 2.4 TMC (67.66 million cubic metres) of water from the Gandhi Sagar reservoir, which will be circulated and reused repeatedly.

During periods when solar and wind power generation exceeds demand, surplus electricity from the grid will operate motors that pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir.

During peak electricity demand, particularly in the evening and at night, water will be released from the upper reservoir through turbines to generate electricity. The process can be repeated, making the facility a large-scale energy storage system.

Nine turbines to generate 3,580 million units annually

The project will have nine turbines with a combined installed capacity of 1,920 MW and an estimated annual energy generation of 3,580 million units (MU). Its rated head in turbine mode will be approximately 122 metres, while its round-trip efficiency is estimated at around 80%.

This means that approximately 80% of the electricity used to pump and store water can be recovered during power generation.

The project is connected to a 765/400 kV substation in Mandsaur district, located around 60 km away, to facilitate the pumping and supply of electricity.

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