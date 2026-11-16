DEE Development Engineers Bags Bigger Orders And Stronger Profits, Q2 Earnings Rise 32% As Order Book Surges 94%

DEE Development Engineers |

Mumbai: DEE Development Engineers Limited reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 32% year-on-year to ₹23.5 crore, supported by higher revenue, improved operating margins and lower finance costs.

The engineering company also reported a sharp expansion in its order book, reflecting increased business from the power and oil and gas sectors.

Profit And Revenue Rise

DEE Development Engineers reported revenue from operations of ₹293 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, up 8.5% from ₹270 crore a year earlier. Operating EBITDA climbed 33.7% to ₹58.9 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 20.1%. Net profit increased from ₹17.8 crore in Q2 FY26 to ₹23.5 crore in Q2 FY27.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, revenue grew 19% to ₹587.4 crore from ₹493.8 crore. Net profit rose 27.8% to ₹39.5 crore, indicating improved profitability during the April-September period.

Order Book Surges 94%

The company's closing order book reached ₹2,531.04 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with ₹1,308.09 crore a year earlier. Fresh order inflows during H1 FY27 stood at ₹1,178.65 crore. The power sector accounted for ₹1,475.69 crore of the order book, while oil and gas contributed ₹870.56 crore.

Read Also DEE Development Engineers Reports ₹1,913.16 Crore Order Book At The End Of February 2026

Credit Rating Upgraded

CareEdge upgraded the company's long-term bank facilities rating to CARE A with a stable outlook and short-term facilities to CARE A1. The ratings cover total facilities of ₹1,474.19 crore.

DEE Development Engineers also repaid ₹225 crore of debt using proceeds from a preferential issue, helping reduce finance costs. The company's growing order book provides visibility for future business execution, while investors will monitor project delivery, margins and profitability.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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