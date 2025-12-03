 Debt Recovery Tribunals On The Edge, 1.78 Lakh Cases Keeping Them Suspenseful
More than 1.78 lakh cases are pending before the Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), the government informed Rajya Sabha.BIFR was dissolved on December 1, 2016.SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) cases are also handled by the DRTs, and a total of 66,876 Securitisation Application (SA) cases are pending with the DRTs as of 14.11.2025.

New Delhi: More than 1.78 lakh cases are pending before the Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), the government informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.In a written reply to the Upper House, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra also said that all cases that were pending before the erstwhile Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) were transferred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

BIFR was dissolved on December 1, 2016.Citing data provided by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the minister said that a total of 1,78,172 cases were pending as on November 14, 2025 with DRTs.

"SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest) cases are also handled by the DRTs, and a total of 66,876 Securitization Application (SA) cases are pending with DRTs as on 14.11.2025," he said. According to the minister, 7,002 cases filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) were pending before the NCLT as on September 30 this year.

Out of the total 53,727 cases filed under the IBC, 46,725 cases were disposed of.IBC, which provides for a time-bound and market-linked resolution of stressed assets, came into force in 2016. 

