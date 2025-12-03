Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 3, 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened with a gap down and after making attempts to hold 26150 levels in the first tick, it slipped lower throughout the day. It took support near the psychological 26k marks and closed with losses of around 140 points. Despite the intermittent selling, the hold of immediate support levels indicates some buying interest at lower levels. It formed a bearish candle on the daily frame and has started to form lower lows.

Now it has to hold above 26000 zones for momentum to regain towards 26150 then 26250 zones while a hold below 26k would lead downside towards 25900 and then 25850 zones

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26200 then 26300 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25500 then 26000 strike. Call writing is seen at 26100 then 26200 strike while Put writing is seen at 26000 then 26100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25500 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25800 to 26200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index began the session on a negative note and encountered selling pressure on every intraday rebound. It formed a lower top - lower bottom pattern signalling continued profit booking and sustained selling at higher levels throughout the day. The index was unable to maintain the upward momentum reflecting bears over the bulls. On the daily chart it has printed a bearish candle with lower upper wick signalling profit booking from higher levels.

Now it has to hold above 85200 for an upside move towards 85350 then 85500 levels, and a hold below the same could see downside move towards 84800 then 84600 levels.Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note near 59350 zones but some recovery was seen towards 59650 levels in the first half of the session. Later, it failed to hold at higher zones and again drifted lower towards 59300 zones as momentum was missing at higher levels. On the daily scale it formed a small bodied candle with long upper shadow as selling pressure is seen at higher zones.

Now till it holds below 59500 zones some weakness could be seen towards 59000 then 58750 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 59750 then 60000 zones.

Positive setup seen in Union Bank, Asian Paints, Siemens, Canara Bank, Glenmark, Motherson, PNB, Dr Reddy, NMDC and Vedanta. Weakness in IREDA, Delhivery, Indigo, Lodha, HAL, TMPV, Max Healthcare, Sail, JSW Energy and Jindal Steel.

COLPAL - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

COLPAL has been trading in a narrow range since November and has respected its August low of Rs 2151 to close above those levels. Though the stock is trading below its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels on daily chart, the volumes have increased indicating accumulation happening at lower levels with August Low being respected further reflects strong support around those levels. As the RSI is near its over sold position with positive divergence visible supported by volumes reinforces our positive outlook on the stock.

BUY COLPAL CMP 2158.20 SL 2100 TGT 2230.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 3rd Dec 2025

Deep Industries:

With respect to Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) for Production Enhancement Operations in Mature Fields at Rajahmundry Asset for a period of 15 years, Deep Industries has informed that it has entered into a Tripartite Addendum/Deed of Assignment with ONGC, and Deep Exploration Services Private Limited (DESPL), wholly owned (100%) subsidiary for assigning this contract in favour of the DESPL with an intention to achieve improved focus and accountability towards effective execution of contract.

Interestingly, the company has acquired 3,50,000 shares since both the businesses create synergy and are similar in nature, this investment will further enhance operational capabilities and would result in cost optimization with improved operational efficiency.

Hindustan Copper:

The company has executed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC Mining Ltd (NML) to jointly participate in copper, critical minerals block auctions, develop and operationalize blocks for exploration, mining and processing of minerals. The objective of the MoU is to explore the possibility of joint investments for the development, mining and processing from existing assets of HCL and also to collaborate on existing and future domestic/overseas copper and critical minerals projects.

Bikaji Foods:

The company has made an additional subscription of 25,000 Common Stocks of $10 each, amounting to $2,50,000 in its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Bikaji Foods International USA Corp (“Bikaji USA”) on 2nd December 2025. The objective behind this additional subscription is to accelerate business growth and enhance market presence. Bikaji Foods International aims to further strengthen its distribution network in the USA, thereby ensuring wider reach and improved customer accessibility.

IRFC:

Indian Railway Finance corporation (IRFC) signed a loan agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation GIFT city Branch at Gift city in Gandhinagar, Gujarat for raising External Commercial Borrowing loan of JPY equivalent USD 300 million for a 5-year tenor and benchmarked to Overnight TONAR (Tokyo Overnight Average Rate). This becomes the first foray of IRFC 2.0 in the ECB market after its diversification move in infrastructure space having backward / forward linkage.

The proceeds from this facility shall be utilised towards financing projects having forward or backward linkage with the railway sector or any other project as may be approved by the company in compliance with the ECB Guldellnes.

DR. Reddys:

According to media sources, company’s unit Aurigene Oncology Ltd has reported encouraging initial results from the first two cohorts of its Phase 1 trial of AUR112, an oral MALT1 inhibitor for relapsed/refractory lymphoid malignancies. The candidate demonstrated a favourable safety profile along with objective responses in lymphoma patients. Early data showed a strong 63.6% overall response rate, highlighting AUR112’s potential as a promising therapy in difficult-to-treat lymphomas.