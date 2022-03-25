D2C brand The Ayurveda Co raises $3 mn from investors including Wipro Consumer Care

D2C ayurvedic brand The Ayurveda Company on Thursday announced raising $3 million (Rs 22.89 crore) from a host of investors, including Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.

Rahul Gupta of Tricity Technologies and Harsh Gupta of School of Design & Entrepreneurship also participated in the funding round.

''This will accelerate the growth towards becoming India's first and fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic Personal Care & Wellness Brand,'' said a statement from The Ayurveda Company (TAC).

Funds will be utilised to ramp up growth, production capabilities and venture into the retail sector.

''In the next 12-15 months, TAC will be gearing up to grow to Rs 100 crore turnover, boost team and technology, expand market share, and strengthen its footing in the D2C space,'' it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 10:46 AM IST