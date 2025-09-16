 CSC E-Governance Services India Crosses ₹3,000 Crore Milestone In Loan Disbursals, Boosts Rural Households & Small Businesses
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: CSC e-Governance Services India (CSC SPV) has crossed a milestone of Rs 3,000 crore in loan disbursals since July 2023, an official release said on Monday.The disbursal numbers mark a significant stride for financial inclusion under the Digital India initiative.

By supporting rural households and small businesses, the initiative has also promoted entrepreneurship, strengthened families, and boosted local economies."The programme has shown rapid growth, with disbursals of Rs 86 crore in FY 2023-24, Rs 1,631 crore in FY 2024-25, and Rs 1,300 crore till August 2025 in FY 2025-26," it said.

