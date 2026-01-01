 Skoda Auto India Sees Best-Ever Performance, Doubles Sales To 72,665 Units In 2025
Skoda Auto India reported over two-fold sales growth to 72,665 units in calendar year 2025, up from 35,166 units in 2024, marking its strongest performance in 25 years in India. Driven by an enhanced product portfolio and expanded network, the brand aims to sustain momentum in 2026 with new product launches, improved sales/aftersales, and greater customer reach.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India on Thursday reported a more than two-fold rise in total sales to 72,665 units in 2025, compared to 35,166 units in 2024. This was the company's strongest-ever sales performance in India on its 25th anniversary in the country, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

Commenting on the achievement, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said 2025 marks the brand's 25th anniversary in India, and "it has seen us with our most enhanced and diverse product portfolio ever, and we are now at our widest when it comes to network and market presence." On the outlook, he said, "As we step into 2026, we look forward to carrying this momentum forward with a renewed product offensive, sharper sales and aftersales initiatives, and an even stronger focus on expanding our reach and getting closer to our customers." 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

