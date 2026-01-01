Skoda Auto India Sees Best-Ever Performance, Doubles Sales To 72,665 Units In 2025

File Image |

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India on Thursday reported a more than two-fold rise in total sales to 72,665 units in 2025, compared to 35,166 units in 2024. This was the company's strongest-ever sales performance in India on its 25th anniversary in the country, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

Commenting on the achievement, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said 2025 marks the brand's 25th anniversary in India, and "it has seen us with our most enhanced and diverse product portfolio ever, and we are now at our widest when it comes to network and market presence." On the outlook, he said, "As we step into 2026, we look forward to carrying this momentum forward with a renewed product offensive, sharper sales and aftersales initiatives, and an even stronger focus on expanding our reach and getting closer to our customers."

