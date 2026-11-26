IPO |

Mumbai: Crystal Crop Protection Limited made a positive debut on the Indian stock exchanges on Thursday, November 26, with its shares listing at a premium of nearly 3% over the initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹272. The agrochemical company's stock market debut followed strong investor participation during its public subscription period.

Crystal Crop Protection Share Price Today

Crystal Crop Protection shares opened at ₹280 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), registering a listing gain of 2.94% against the IPO issue price.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹278, reflecting a premium of 2.20%. Following its listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4,492.28 crore. Despite strong subscription figures, the company recorded modest listing gains on both exchanges.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO Subscription Details

The ₹456 crore IPO received an encouraging response from investors, with the public issue being subscribed 17 times by the final day of bidding last Friday.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹259–₹272 per share. The public offering comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹101 crore by existing shareholders.

IPO Proceeds To Support Business Expansion

Crystal Crop Protection plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings of the company and its subsidiary, Saffire Crop Science.

A portion of the funds will also be allocated towards potential acquisitions, strategic business initiatives and general corporate requirements. These initiatives are aimed at supporting the company's expansion and strengthening its financial position.

Crystal Crop Protection Business Portfolio

Established in 1994, Crystal Crop Protection operates in the agricultural solutions sector, primarily focusing on agrochemicals and seeds. Its diversified product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, bio-stimulants, bio-protectants, plant growth regulators, liquid fertilisers and micronutrients.

The company also supplies seeds for field crops, vegetables and flowers, catering to diverse agricultural requirements. Its stock market listing marks a new chapter in its corporate growth journey.

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