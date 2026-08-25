Agri Ministry Proposes Carbosulfan Ban Over Toxicity Concerns; Agrochemical Industry Warns Of Higher Farm Costs

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The Centre has proposed a complete ban on carbosulfan, a widely used agricultural insecticide, citing concerns over its potential risks to human and animal health and the environment, Business Standard reported.

The Ministry of Agriculture had set up an expert committee in January 2026 to review the continued registration and use of the chemical in India.

The panel submitted its report on June 12, recommending an immediate prohibition on the manufacture, import, transport, distribution, sale and use of carbosulfan under the Insecticides Act, 1968.

Expert Panel Flags Health Risks

According to the draft notification, the committee classified carbosulfan as a highly hazardous carbamate insecticide that is rapidly converted into carbofuran, a toxic metabolite associated with severe cholinesterase inhibition and acute systemic toxicity.

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The panel also highlighted risks to birds, pollinators, aquatic organisms and other non-target species. It noted that while atropine and supportive treatment can be used to manage poisoning symptoms, there is no specific antidote capable of reversing carbosulfan toxicity.

The proposed prohibition would cover the chemical’s use across crops including rice, cotton, chilli, brinjal and cumin. The domestic market for carbosulfan-based products is estimated at around Rs 250-400 crore annually.

The draft order will be open for public comments for 30 days before the government takes a final decision.

Agrochemical Industry Opposes Outright Ban

The plant protection industry has raised concerns over the proposal, arguing that carbosulfan remains an important tool for controlling a broad range of pests.

Industry representatives said the chemical is used against pests such as stem borers, sucking pests, leaf feeders and soil pests. They also pointed to its relatively low cost and role in resistance-management programmes.

According to the Business Standard report, the Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) said carbosulfan supports pest management across nearly 32 lakh acres and represents a domestic market estimated at about Rs 400 crore.

The industry has urged the government to reconsider the proposal through a science-based assessment focused on regulated and responsible use rather than an outright prohibition.