Crompton Secures Order For Solar Pumps Under PM Kusum Scheme | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has secured a solar pumps work order under the PM Kusum Scheme for the state of Haryana, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

The Company has received order for 538 Pumps with value of Rs 25.44 Crore, which covers Supply, Installation & Commissioning of Solar Water Pumping Systems with PV Modules.

The company has been granted the inaugural work order of supplying, installing, and commissioning of 7.5 HP and 10 HP Solar Submersible Water Pumping Systems by the New & Renewable Energy Department Haryana and HAREDA. This is part of a broader initiative led by SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) and MNRE (Ministry of New & Renewable Energy), aiming to replace and establish new connections for 6.6 lakh pumps across India.

Read Also Crompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24

The company is aiming to deploy a significant number of solar pumps under PM Kusum Scheme in the next 2 years, supported by a wide spread after sales service network and technically qualified channel partners across India. This is achieved through state of the art R&D and manufacturing facilities and a 5-stage product development process, resulting in a wide range of highly energy-efficient and innovative solar water pumps.

“At Crompton, we take immense pride in our legacy of bringing innovation that enrichesthe lives of our consumers. Pumps are a critical application in delivering water and ensuring uninterrupted flow of essential utilities. While we have established ourselves as a leader in the residential pumps market, this achievement will further reinforce our leadership position as a frontrunner in the solar water pumps category," said Rajat Chopra, VP and Business Head, Pumps at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited shares

The shares of Crompton Greaves on Thursday at 12:03 pm IST were at Rs 313.30, up by 1.31 percent.

Read Also Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)