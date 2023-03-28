 Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option
Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

The shares worth Rs 2 each were allotted under the company's Employee Stock Option Scheme-2016.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Tuesday allocated 50,645 shares worth Rs 1,01,290 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 each were allotted under the company's Employee Stock Option Scheme-2016.

Post the allotment the paid-up capital of the company increased to Rs 1,27,22,19,438 consisting of 63,61,09,719 shares worth Rs 2 each.

Crompton on March 26 allotted shares worth Rs 1,45 lakh to employees as stock options.

article-image

Crompton shares

The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Tuesday closed at Rs 296.70, up by 0.25 per cent.

