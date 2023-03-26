Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Sunday allocated 72,875 shares worth Rs 1,45,750 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.

After this allotment the paid-up capital for the company increased to Rs 1,27,21,18,148 divided into 63,60,59,074 shares of Rs 2 each.

Crompton on Saturday announced a merger with Butterfly Appliances.

Crompton shares

The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Friday closed at Rs 291.50, up by 0.034 per cent.