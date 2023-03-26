Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Sunday allocated 72,875 shares worth Rs 1,45,750 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.
After this allotment the paid-up capital for the company increased to Rs 1,27,21,18,148 divided into 63,60,59,074 shares of Rs 2 each.
Crompton on Saturday announced a merger with Butterfly Appliances.
Crompton shares
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Friday closed at Rs 291.50, up by 0.034 per cent.