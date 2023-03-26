 Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCrompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options

Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options

The shares worth Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Sunday allocated 72,875 shares worth Rs 1,45,750 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.

After this allotment the paid-up capital for the company increased to Rs 1,27,21,18,148 divided into 63,60,59,074 shares of Rs 2 each.

Crompton on Saturday announced a merger with Butterfly Appliances.

Read Also
Crompton announces merger with Butterfly Appliances
article-image

Crompton shares

The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Friday closed at Rs 291.50, up by 0.034 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deutsche Bank shares fall amid concerns over global financial system

Deutsche Bank shares fall amid concerns over global financial system

Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options

Crompton allots share worth Rs 1.45 lakh to employees as stock options

Nitin Gadkari says, ‘India's highway infrastructure will match US by 2024’: Report

Nitin Gadkari says, ‘India's highway infrastructure will match US by 2024’: Report

Elon Musk offers significant stock grants to Twitter employees after relentless layoffs: Report

Elon Musk offers significant stock grants to Twitter employees after relentless layoffs: Report

Ahead of share market: Factors to consider before trading begins next week

Ahead of share market: Factors to consider before trading begins next week