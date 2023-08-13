 Crompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCrompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24

Crompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24

EBITDA at Rs 186 crores and PAT Rs 122 crores. Standalone Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,657 crores, EBITDA at Rs 166 crores, PAT at Rs 115 crores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Crompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24 | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (Crompton), India’s leading Consumer Durables player, reported its standalone and consolidated financials for the first quarter ended 30th June 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,877 crores. EBITDA at Rs 186 crores and PAT Rs 122 crores. Standalone Revenue for the quarter at Rs 1,657 crores, EBITDA at Rs 166 crores, PAT at Rs 115 crores.

Segment Highlights

ECD category delivered a competitive growth of 6 percent YoY in a subdued environment. This was led by strong momentum in the premium fans segment, particularly BLDC, and continued double-digit growth in Appliances. Agricultural Pumps category grew by 7 percent YoY. Investment behind the brands accelerated.

In Lighting category work continues on the structured Go-To-Market strategy to improve the B2C reach at a pan-India level and expand product portfolio range. EBIT margin expansion primarily aided by cost optimization initiatives.

Read Also
Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Aurobindo Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹569.7 Cr; Rail Vikas Nigam Net Profit...
article-image

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. continued to focus on de-risking channel mix leading to strong double-digit growth in B2C channels. Rebound in Trade channel & value engineering led to strong expansion in Material margin.

“We witnessed a pickup in demand from June 2023 onwards amidst weak consumer sentiment in an inflationary environment and unfavourable weather conditions. ECD performance was led by Appliances, especially Mixer Grinders, Small Appliances and Air Coolers. Our journey towards premiumization of our portfolio led to higher share of premium Fans at 28 percent vs 24 percent in Q1 FY23," said Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd shares

The shares of Crompton on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 295.70, down by 2.67 percent.

Read Also
Crompton rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.01 lakh as stock option
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Selects McKinsey And Company, Accenture Solutions To Use AI, ML To Improve Regulatory...

RBI Selects McKinsey And Company, Accenture Solutions To Use AI, ML To Improve Regulatory...

Bank of Maharashtra Tops PSU Lenders Chart In Loan, deposit Growth In Q1

Bank of Maharashtra Tops PSU Lenders Chart In Loan, deposit Growth In Q1

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Aurobindo Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹569.7 Cr; Rail Vikas Nigam Net Profit...

Earnings Q1 2024 LIVE: Aurobindo Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹569.7 Cr; Rail Vikas Nigam Net Profit...

Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

Ahead Of Share Market: Top Events To Impact Trading Next Week

Crompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24

Crompton Reports Consolidated Revenue Of ₹1,877 Cr In Q1FY24