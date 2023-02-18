CRISIL to acquire Peter Lee Associates | Image: CRISIL (Representative)

CRISIL, an S&P Global Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peter Lee Associates Pty. Limited, an Australian research and consulting firm with a mission to help leading financial service corporations build and maintain a competitive advantage in service to their clients, the company said via an exchange filing.

Peter Lee delivers benchmarking insights on market positioning, cross-sell, and intelligence on broader market trends through its research programs by engaging with senior business executives.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL, said, “Peter Lee is the pre-eminent brand for benchmarking analytics in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition complements CRISIL’s existing portfolio and accelerates its strategy in the APAC region to be the foremost player in the growing market.”

Says, Cameron Peter and Sandhya Chand, Managing Directors of Peter Lee Associates, “Over the last four decades, the Peter Lee Associates team has been a strategic partner to financial institutions in the region. We are excited to join CRISIL as this will help us adopt global best practices and expand our product suite on benchmarking insights.”

The acquisition is subject to meeting customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to close in next three months.