COVID-19: WEF calls off Singapore meeting; moves it to first half of 2022

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called off its special annual meeting that was to be held in Singapore in the coming months. This decision was taken due to the uncertainty arising because of COVID-19 and its impact on various regions in the world.

Now, the next annual meeting will instead take place in the first half of 2022, WEF stated.

WEF in a statement said, "Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination rollout and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned. This is despite the excellent support provided by the Government of Singapore."