Coronavirus to pull down China's GDP

The economic damage caused by novel coronovirus to the Chinese economy is likely to be larger than SARS, leading to GDP estimates being revised downwards.

Citigroup has cut China's GDP forecast for the first quarter of 2020 to 3.6% from the initial 4.8%. Citigroup said the economic damage from coronavirus will be more than the SARS virus, assuming that the virus will be contained by the end of March.

"Based on the high frequency data we follow, we revise down our Q1 GDP growth forecast considerably to 3.6% from the initial 4.8% YoY and annual growth modestly to 5.3% from 5.5% YoY," Citigroup said.

"Given the slower recovery of the dominant services sector, we expect GDP growth to remain below 5% YoY in 2020 Q2 before picking up to 6.1% YoY in 2020 H2. This revision also leads to systemic changes in all our major forecasts," it said.