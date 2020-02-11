Coronavirus death toll in China crosses 1,000, confirmed cases over 42,000

Beijing: The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus epidemic has crossed 1,000, while the confirmed cases have gone over 42,000, health officials announced on Tuesday.

As many as 108 deaths were reported on Monday and 2,478 new cases of the lethal disease were confirmed, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. The death toll due to nCoV rose to 1,016 and the confirmed cases have gone up to 42,638, according to the commission. Among the deaths, 103 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying.

A total of 3,996 patients infected with the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital till Monday after recovery, it said. On Monday, 3,536 new suspected cases were reported and 849 patients became seriously ill, while 716 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said.