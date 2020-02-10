'Please save us...we're scared': Indians quarantined on ship over coronavirus appeal to PM Modi for help

Indian chef and crew member Binay Kumar Sarkar took to Facebook on Monday to appeal to the government of India for help.

"We appeal to the UN and the Government of India to directly intervene in this matter and urgently ensure segregation," can be heard saying in the video.

Sarkar adds that not everyone has been tested yet.

According to him, from among 3,700 people, "only 500 sample have been checked so far". The criterion for testing so far has been fever above 37.5 degrees.

"From the crew, nobody has been checked so far," he added.

Sarkar says that there are 160 Indian crew members and 8 Indian passengers. For now, he adds, 90% of the Indian crew is okay. But he urges the government to act with haste. As he puts it, "If everyone comes once it's done, what's the point?"

"We appeal to PM Modi to help us reach home safely," he can be heard reiterating.