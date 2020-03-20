Coronavirus Outbreak: McDonald's closes down dine-in in Delhi; to continue take-away, home delivery

Amid the coronaviurs outbreak that has hit millions across the globe, the government has directed all restaurants and cafes to remain closed till March 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus.

As directed by the government, people's go-to place McDonald's has closed down its dine-in across the national capital.

However, it has decided that they will offer take-away and home delivery options to its customers.

A company spokesperson said that they are monitoring the developments and taking appropriate measures for the safety of the customers and employees.