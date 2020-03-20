Coronavirus Outbreak: McDonald's closes down dine-in in Delhi; to continue take-away, home delivery

Amid the coronaviurs outbreak that has hit millions across the globe, the government has directed all restaurants and cafes to remain closed till March 31 in order to contain the spread of the virus.
As directed by the government, people's go-to place McDonald's has closed down its dine-in across the national capital.
However, it has decided that they will offer take-away and home delivery options to its customers.
A company spokesperson said that they are monitoring the developments and taking appropriate measures for the safety of the customers and employees.
Well, the outbreak is posing threat to several industries especially the restaurant sector as footfall have decreased tremendously. As the footfall decreases, their incomes have also seen steep fall which has led to cutting down of employee salaries and layoffs to reduce the cost.
Local business have also seen a steep fall in their profits as people excercise social distancing and work from home.
Moreover, people in the unorganised sector who depend on the movement of the city have also expressed ordeal after their incomes have reduced to over 50% ever since the deadly virus spread in the country.
So far, over 200 people have tested positive to the virus in India and four people have succumbed to the virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced setting up of a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will take necessary actions "in the near future" after analysing the coronavirus pandemic situation.
According to government sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting with MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday to assess the situation in order to work out a package.
