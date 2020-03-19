Mumbai Coronavirus News: Kaali-peeli drivers see 50% drop in income after citizens 'social distance' themselves

Coronavirus has undoubteddly had an impact on most industries and the situation is pretty bad out there. Now, as many officies in Mumbai have asked their employees to work from home, meetings takeing place over a call and some offices even being shut, daily wage earners now the one suffering the most.

Well, a person like you and I working in the organized sector have the luxury of getting their paychecks at the end of the month and have been spared from long hours of commute. However, for people whose income depend on these people in the organised sector, making ends has been difficult during such difficult times.

The situation is so bad that from a common man to a tycooon in the businesss industry, everybody's been affected. And yet, our very own Finance Minister refuses to understand and accept that the current situation is something to worry about and act on it accordingly.

While we talk about the unorganised sector, these people find it difficult to make ends as their incomes are depended on the movement of the city. With the spread of the virus and many people prefer/forced to work from home, these people say that their incomes have seen a steep fall.

Apart from local trains, what are Mumbaikars depended on? Well, its none other than the kaali peelis as any Mumbaikar would call it or the taxi drivers to be more precise. A taxi driver from Lower Parel said that they have been asked to stay home but it is not possible because he earns a livelihood by driving a taxi.