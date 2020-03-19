Mumbai Coronavirus News: Kaali-peeli drivers see 50% drop in income after citizens 'social distance' themselves

Coronavirus has undoubteddly had an impact on most industries and the situation is pretty bad out there. Now, as many officies in Mumbai have asked their employees to work from home, meetings takeing place over a call and some offices even being shut, daily wage earners now the one suffering the most.
Well, a person like you and I working in the organized sector have the luxury of getting their paychecks at the end of the month and have been spared from long hours of commute. However, for people whose income depend on these people in the organised sector, making ends has been difficult during such difficult times.
The situation is so bad that from a common man to a tycooon in the businesss industry, everybody's been affected. And yet, our very own Finance Minister refuses to understand and accept that the current situation is something to worry about and act on it accordingly.
While we talk about the unorganised sector, these people find it difficult to make ends as their incomes are depended on the movement of the city. With the spread of the virus and many people prefer/forced to work from home, these people say that their incomes have seen a steep fall.
Apart from local trains, what are Mumbaikars depended on? Well, its none other than the kaali peelis as any Mumbaikar would call it or the taxi drivers to be more precise. A taxi driver from Lower Parel said that they have been asked to stay home but it is not possible because he earns a livelihood by driving a taxi.
These people aren't so lucky as us because they cannot provide services at home since their job requires them to be on field. They have a choice of self-isolation but that would mean no income for quite some time. And imagine if these people are the sole bread earners in the house.
Another taxi driver said that his income has more than halved after coronavirus entered Maharashtra. Earllier, he would earn at least Rs 1,300 every day but it has now fallen to Rs 500.
Well, Maharashtra has now become the epicentre of coronavirus in India as it reports 45 cases against India's 150. Moreover, three people have succumbed to the virus out of which one is from Mumbai.
Another auto driver said that he had been plying fewer passengers reducing his income by 40%.
These drivers who'd otherwise ply 40-45 passengers are now srtuggling to even complete 10 trips.
Apart from this, their jobs also has a health hazard to them because they do not know where the passengers are coming from.
While they have been taking all necessary precautions to not get in contact with people, they really do not have a choice of selecting the passengers who they'd want to ply.
Who imagined that the such a situation would arise and will have an impact all over the globe.
Well, the privileged ones manage to sail through but the daily wage earners have seen worst of the times.
