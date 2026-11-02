Concord Control Systems H1 FY27 Results, Net Profit Jumps 94% To ₹31.11 Crore, Revenue Surges 95% To ₹159.11 Crore

Concord Control Systems |

Mumbai: Concord Control Systems Ltd reported strong growth in its consolidated financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026. The company recorded a sharp increase in revenue and net profit compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's consolidated net profit increased approximately 94 per cent year-on-year to ₹31.11 crore, compared with ₹16.02 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue Growth

Concord Control Systems reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹159.11 crore during the first half of FY27, compared with ₹81.55 crore in the corresponding period last year. This represents year-on-year revenue growth of approximately 95 per cent. Total income for the six-month period stood at ₹161.16 crore, reflecting the company's higher reported income during the period under review.

Profit Performance

The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹31.11 crore from ₹16.02 crore in the first half of the previous financial year. The increase in profit came alongside strong revenue growth, highlighting improved earnings during the April-September 2026 period. However, the company's total expenses also increased substantially.

Expense Increase

Consolidated total expenses reached ₹117.79 crore during H1 FY27, compared with ₹61.43 crore in the year-ago period. The increase in expenditure accompanied the company's higher operating revenue. Despite rising expenses, Concord Control Systems reported significantly higher net earnings compared with the previous year.

Earnings Growth

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹30.08 for the half year ended September 30, 2026. This compares with ₹15.85 reported during the corresponding six-month period of FY26. The higher EPS reflects the company's improved reported earnings on a per-share basis.

Investor Focus

The H1 FY27 results highlight strong year-on-year growth in Concord Control Systems' consolidated revenue and profitability. Investors may continue monitoring the company's financial performance, operating expenses and earnings trends during the remaining half of the financial year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed consolidated results and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice or recommendations.