Concord Control Systems Profit Surges 87% To ₹42.4 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹210 Crore

Concord Control Systems recorded significant acceleration in the second half of FY26. |

Mumbai: Concord Control Systems Limited reported a strong performance for FY26, with consolidated net profit rising 87.2 percent year-on-year to Rupees 42.4 crore compared with Rupees 22.7 crore in FY25, driven by robust execution in railway modernisation projects and strong operating leverage. Revenue from operations increased 69.1 percent to Rupees 210.5 crore from Rupees 124.5 crore in the previous financial year. The company said FY26 marked its strongest-ever annual performance, supported by rising demand for embedded electronic systems and railway safety solutions.

Second Half Momentum Accelerates Growth

Concord Control Systems recorded significant acceleration in the second half of FY26. Revenue from operations for H2 FY26 rose 72.6 percent year-on-year to Rupees 128.9 crore compared with Rupees 74.7 crore in H2 FY25. Profit before tax during the half year more than doubled to Rupees 36.4 crore from Rupees 16.3 crore, while net profit increased 73.1 percent to Rupees 24.9 crore from Rupees 14.4 crore.

Total income for H2 FY26 stood at Rupees 130.7 crore against Rupees 74.9 crore a year earlier. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 24.34 from Rupees 14.18 in the corresponding previous period.

Margins Expand Sharply

The company reported EBITDA of Rupees 59.3 crore for FY26, more than double the Rupees 29.1 crore reported in FY25. EBITDA margin expanded by 475 basis points to 28.16 percent from 23.41 percent, reflecting higher operating efficiency and improved product mix.

Profit before tax for FY26 rose 99.5 percent to Rupees 56.7 crore compared with Rupees 28.4 crore in FY25. PAT margin improved to 20.15 percent from 18.2 percent a year earlier. Concord attributed the growth to accelerating execution under Indian Railways’ modernisation programme and stronger demand visibility across railway infrastructure projects.

Order Book Nears Rs 700 Crore

Concord Control Systems ended FY26 with a robust order book of Rupees 696.99 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for upcoming years. The company also completed the merger of Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited and implemented preferential allotments during the year, strengthening its balance sheet and operational scale. The company’s total consolidated assets increased to Rupees 317.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 153.9 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results and company filings and does not constitute investment advice.