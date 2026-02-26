 Indian Railways Sanctions ₹871 Crore Projects To Boost Infrastructure Modernisation Across Key Zones
Indian Railways has sanctioned ₹871 crore worth of projects across Northern, Southern and Eastern zones, including new maintenance facilities, a Kerala doubling project and a West Bengal bypass line to enhance passenger and freight capacity.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways has approved ₹871 crore worth of infrastructure projects across multiple zones to modernise maintenance and enhance capacity | File image

New Delhi, Feb 26: Indian Railways has sanctioned a series of strategic infrastructure projects across Northern, Southern, and Eastern Railway zones, it was announced on Thursday.

These projects aim to modernise coaching maintenance ecosystems, decongest high-density corridors, eliminate operational bottlenecks, and significantly enhance both passenger and freight capacity.

Coach maintenance facilities at Shri Ganganagar

According to an official statement, Indian Railways has sanctioned the Development of Coach Maintenance Facilities at Shri Ganganagar Station in Rajasthan under Phase-I at a cost of Rs 174.2644 crore.

The project is part of the broader initiative to upgrade and develop maintenance infrastructure for modern rolling stock, including LHB and Vande Bharat trains.

The sanctioned works include construction of two 600-metre-long washing lines, three 650-metre stabling lines, two pit lines, a wheel lathe line, and a 650-metre engine escape line. A sick line shed measuring 120 metres by 24 metres will also be developed.

“Upon commissioning, the project is expected to increase the average maintenance capacity by an additional six rakes per day, thereby improving operational efficiency, supporting seamless rake movement, and enabling introduction of additional train services in the region,” said the statement.

Lalgarh facilities to be augmented

Moreover, to meet the growing maintenance needs arising from the expansion of Vande Bharat and LHB services in the Bikaner region, Indian Railways has sanctioned the Augmentation of Coaching Maintenance Facilities at Lalgarh, Rajasthan, under Phase-II at a cost of Rs 139.6820 crore.

The sanctioned works include construction of a 600-metre washing line, provision of a covered shed over four washing lines, extension of the sick line by 120 metres by 16 metres, and construction of a 1,000 square metre service building.

The project also includes installation of retractable OHE over washing line number four, two synchronised coach lifting systems, two Automatic Coach Washing Plants, and two 25-tonne EOT cranes.

“This augmentation will significantly enhance maintenance preparedness for additional Vande Bharat trainsets and other rolling stock, ensuring improved reliability, faster turnaround times, and better passenger service outcomes in the region,” it added.

Doubling of Turavur–Mararikulam section

In a key capacity enhancement initiative in Kerala, Indian Railways has sanctioned the doubling of the 21.10-kilometre Turavur–Mararikulam section of Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 450.59 crore.

The section lies on the strategically important Ernakulam–Alappuzha–Kayankulam corridor, which handles substantial passenger as well as freight traffic, including port-linked cargo.

The project will also support freight connectivity linked to Cochin Port, contributing to smoother logistics operations and regional economic development.

Kalipahari bypass line in West Bengal

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has also sanctioned the construction of the 4.75-km Kalipahari Bypass Line under Eastern Railway in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 107.10 crore to address operational constraints in the Asansol area.

Also Watch:

At present, trains moving between South Eastern Railway and Eastern Railway are required to enter Asansol Yard for engine reversal, leading to congestion, avoidable detention, and suboptimal utilisation of infrastructure.

The proposed bypass line will provide direct connectivity between the two zones, eliminating the need for engine reversal at the yard.

