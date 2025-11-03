Commercial Vehicle Maker Ashok Leyland Inks Pact With Punjab National Bank For Dealer Finance

File Image |

New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has inked a pact with Punjab National Bank for dealer finance.As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the bank will provide competitive dealer finance options to the medium and heavy commercial vehicle company dealers, it said in a statement.

Walk the Talk — Ashok Leyland (FY19–FY25)



A legacy cyclical rebuilt itself through quiet execution.

From defending margins in downturns to entering EVs and defence, Ashok Leyland has walked the talk year after year.



Key Highlights

6/7 Years Achieved | 1 Overachieved | 0 Missed… https://t.co/xC9NUlv6dr pic.twitter.com/WKNQhUuNIY — Jubin Jacob, CFA, FCCA (@IamJubinMJ) November 3, 2025

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) will offer customised financial products to Ashok Leyland dealers to support their working capital and inventory funding needs, it added."This collaboration will provide comprehensive financing solutions with flexible and convenient options, helping our dealers manage their business more efficiently," Ashok Leyland Chief Financial Officer K M Balaji stated.

Leveraging PNB's strong network across the country and competitive pricing, this initiative will further strengthen the company's reach and enable sustained growth for dealer ecosystem, he added.

