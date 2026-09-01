Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Rises ₹11.50, Seven Major Changes Take Effect From September 1

Commercial LPG, milk, cars, CNG, PNG and aviation fuel become costlier from September 1 |

Mumbai: Several financial and consumer-related rules changed from September 1, 2026. Commercial LPG cylinders, milk, cars, CNG, PNG and aviation fuel have become costlier, while LPG subsidy rules have tightened.

Commercial LPG Gets Costlier

Oil companies raised commercial LPG cylinder prices by an average Rs 11.50. In Kolkata, the cylinder now costs Rs 2,884, compared with Rs 2,872.50 earlier.

The five-kg LPG cylinder has also become Rs 2 costlier at Rs 764. Higher fuel expenses may push up restaurant, catering, tea and meal prices.

Mumbai Milk Prices Rise

The Bombay Milk Producers Association raised Mumbai’s wholesale milk price by Rs 9 per litre, from Rs 93 to Rs 102. The revised price will remain effective until February 28, 2027.

Higher fodder, cattle-maintenance and transportation costs prompted the hike. Retail milk, paneer, curd and sweets may become more expensive ahead of festivals.

Tamil Nadu also increased Aavin’s milk procurement price by Rs 3 to Rs 44 per litre.

LPG Subsidy May Be Delayed

The deadline for domestic LPG consumers to complete e-KYC ended on August 31. Customers who failed to complete biometric verification may face delays in receiving subsidies or cylinders.

They should contact their gas distributor immediately to avoid inconvenience.

International Travel Becomes Easier

International passengers no longer need immigration stamps on boarding passes. Travellers can show digital boarding passes on their phones, although passport, visa and security requirements remain unchanged.

Tata, Hyundai Cars Turn Costlier

Tata Motors raised vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000 across models and variants. Hyundai increased prices by up to 1 percent, citing higher commodity and operating costs.

Mumbai CNG, PNG Prices Increase

Mahanagar Gas raised CNG prices by Rs 2 to Rs 88 per kg. Domestic PNG became costlier by Rs 1 per standard cubic metre.

The increase will affect around 13 lakh CNG vehicle users and nearly 30 lakh households across Mumbai and neighbouring regions.

Airfares May Rise

Aviation turbine fuel prices increased 5.46 percent, or Rs 6.28 per litre, to Rs 121.28. Since fuel accounts for 35 percent-40 percent of airline operating expenses, carriers may pass higher costs to passengers through increased fares.