Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By ₹202 In Delhi & ₹209 In Kolkata Today; Domestic Rates Remain Unchanged | Representative image

New Delhi: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, effective Saturday, sources said.

A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 2872.50 in Kolkata from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices.

Earlier last month, oil marketing companies reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, slashing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 2,930 per cylinder.

Prices have been reduced by Rs 183.50, effective July 1. In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, sources said.

The latest reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of price changes in recent months. Earlier, in June, domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder while the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi rose to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

Oil companies had also raised LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder on March 7, following disruptions in global energy markets linked to the conflict in West Asia.

In April, oil marketing companies increased the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 195.50 across metropolitan cities amid tensions in West Asia. With that revision, commercial LPG prices were raised to Rs 2,208 in Kolkata, Rs 2,031 in Mumbai, and Rs 2,246.50 in Chennai.

Oil marketing companies raised the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder by Rs 111 in January. Following the revision, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi stood at Rs 1,691.50. Alongside the increase in commercial LPG rates, the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder was also raised by Rs 27, effective January 1.

The revision in commercial LPG prices is significant for sectors that depend heavily on such cylinders, including eateries, catering services and small businesses, as fuel accounts for a major share of their operating costs.

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