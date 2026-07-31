India's Q1 Fiscal Deficit Touches ₹3.1 Lakh Crore, Reaches 18.2 Per Cent Of FY27 Target

India's fiscal deficit stood at ₹3.1 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY27 as government spending and capital investment increased | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 31, 2026: India's fiscal deficit was estimated at Rs 3.1 lakh crore during the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year, which works out to 18.2 per cent of the full-year Budget Estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

The fiscal gap was higher than the Rs 2.8 lakh crore recorded during the April-June period of the previous financial year, showing increased government spending even as revenue collections remained robust.

For FY27, the Centre has budgeted a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.96 lakh crore, equivalent to 4.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), along a declining glide path as part of the fiscal consolidation process.

Revenue Collections Improve

Net tax receipts during the April-June quarter recorded a robust increase to Rs 6.4 lakh crore from Rs 5.4 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year, indicating sustained growth in direct and indirect tax inflows despite global economic uncertainties.

Non-tax revenue rose to Rs 3.8 lakh crore from Rs 3.7 lakh crore in the same quarter of 2025-26. These receipts include dividends from public sector companies and the Reserve Bank of India, spectrum-related income and various fees collected by the government.

Expenditure Rises

The total expenditure of the government rose to Rs 13.6 lakh crore during the April-June quarter of 2026-27, compared with Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Capital expenditure, which includes investments in large infrastructure projects such as ports, highways and railway projects, recorded a significant increase during the quarter to Rs 3.4 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.75 lakh crore in the same period last year.

There is some concern that the rising subsidy bill due to higher prices of petroleum products and fertilisers will lead to an increase in government expenditure on this account, which could exert pressure on the fiscal deficit.

Fiscal Consolidation Continues

The government achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 and has lowered the target further to 4.3 per cent of GDP for the current financial year as part of the fiscal consolidation process.

Also Watch:

A decline in the fiscal deficit strengthens the fundamentals of the economy and paves the way for growth with price stability. It leads to a reduction in government borrowing, leaving more funds in the banking sector for lending to corporates and consumers, which, in turn, leads to higher economic growth.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)