New Rules From September 1, LPG and ITR Changes May Affect Your Monthly Budget

LPG e-KYC and non-audit ITR deadlines end on August 31. |

Mumbai: Several changes linked to household finances and daily expenses will come into effect with the beginning of September 2026 . These include rules related to domestic LPG connections and income tax returns.

Consumers should understand the new requirements, as failing to meet the deadlines may affect LPG benefits or result in additional tax charges.

LPG e-KYC Deadline Ends

The deadline for completing Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, or e-KYC, for domestic LPG connections is August 31, 2026.

LPG consumers have been advised to complete the process before the deadline. From September 1, customers may no longer be able to complete their e-KYC under the current deadline.

Failure to complete the verification process could affect domestic LPG services available at household rates. It may also have an impact on subsidy-related benefits linked to eligible connections.

Consumers who have not yet completed their biometric verification should contact their LPG distributor or use the authorised channels provided by their oil marketing company.

They should also check whether their Aadhaar details, registered mobile number and LPG consumer information are correctly linked.

Late ITR May Attract Fee

August 31 is also the deadline for filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2026-27 for taxpayers earning income from a business or profession whose accounts are not required to be audited.

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Taxpayers who miss the original deadline can still submit a belated income tax return by December 31, 2026, subject to the applicable rules.

However, filing after the due date may lead to a late-filing fee. The amount will depend on the taxpayer’s income and the provisions applicable to the return.

If any income tax remains unpaid, interest may also be charged at 1 per cent for every month or part of a month until the outstanding amount is paid.

Late filing may also affect the taxpayer’s ability to carry forward certain losses to future years. Eligible taxpayers should therefore file their returns, verify the information carefully and pay any outstanding tax before the deadline to avoid additional costs.