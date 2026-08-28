Mumbai Milk Prices: Wholesale Rate To Rise ₹9 Per Litre From September 1 Amid Higher Production Costs

Milk producers in Mumbai have approved a wholesale price increase citing rising cattle feed and fodder costs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: Ahead of the festival season, milk is set to become costlier in Mumbai, with the Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) announcing a Rs 9-per-litre increase in the wholesale price from September 1. The rate will rise from the existing Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre.

The revised rate will remain in effect from September 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, MMPA president Chandra Kumar Singh said.

The decision was taken unanimously at the association's general body meeting held at the Diwan Centre auditorium in Jogeshwari. The meeting was chaired by Singh and coordinated by association secretary Kasam Kashmir.

Input Costs Drive Hike

MMPA attributed the hike to the rising cost of milch animals, cattle feed and fodder. According to the association, the prices of milch animals have increased substantially, while the cost of feed items such as dana, tur chuni and chana chuni has risen by up to 25%. The prices of grass, pinda and other fodder have also increased.

The association said the rise in input costs had placed milk producers under financial strain. "Considering these difficult circumstances, the general body members unanimously decided to revise the existing wholesale milk price from Rs 93 to Rs 102 per litre," it said.

Singh said the last hike in milk prices was effected in February 2026 and that producers had been absorbing the increase in input costs since then. The latest revision, he said, had become necessary to offset the rising cost of milk production.

Retail Prices May Vary

The hike announced by the producers' association applies to the wholesale price and does not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in the retail price paid by consumers. Any increase in retail prices will depend on individual suppliers, retailers and brands.

Cow milk sold by major dairies in Mumbai currently costs around Rs 57–60 per litre, while loose or locally supplied cow milk can cost around Rs 65–70 per litre.

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Mumbai's Milk Consumption

Mumbai is estimated to consume around 40–45 lakh litres of milk a day, although there is no recent official figure for the city's total consumption. A 2024 study of milk consumption patterns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region found that 27.1% of respondents who consumed milk reported consuming buffalo milk.

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