Colgate-Palmolive (India) Posts 12.2% Sales Growth In Q2 FY27, Announces ₹24 Per Share Interim Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (India) |

Mumbai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting a 12.2% increase in net sales to ₹1,692 crore. The company declared a first interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

Financial Highlights

Net profit after tax for the quarter was ₹342 crore, compared to ₹328 crore in the same period last year. Excluding one-offs and exceptional items, net profit after tax grew by 5.5% year-on-year.

Dividend Declaration

The interim dividend of ₹24 per equity share (face value ₹1 each) amounts to a total payout of ₹653 crore. This dividend will be paid on and from November 19, 2026, to shareholders on record as of November 2, 2026.

Management Changes

Ragini Gajaria was appointed as an Internal Auditor, effective October 22, 2026. Gunjit Jain resigned as Executive Vice President - Marketing, effective November 30, 2026, to pursue other professional opportunities.

New Executive Appointment

Akash Parekh was appointed as Executive Vice President - Marketing, effective December 1, 2026. Parekh, currently Senior Director, Marketing - Asia Pacific, will succeed Jain.

Postal Ballot for MD & CEO

Approval for the appointment of Manish Anandani as Managing Director & CEO will be sought through a postal ballot process. The cut-off date for reckoning members for the postal ballot notice and e-Voting is October 23, 2026.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 3:45 p.m. (IST) on October 22, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.