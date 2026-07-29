Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q1 Net Profit Up 6.9%, Revenue Grows 12%

Mumbai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) announced on Wednesday a standalone net profit of ₹343.08 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 6.9% rise compared to ₹320.62 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,590.56 crore, up from ₹1,420.64 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This marks a 12.0% increase year-on-year.

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Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,626.10 crore, compared to ₹1,452.00 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹1,160.57 crore, up from ₹1,020.05 crore in the prior year's first quarter.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹462.19 crore, a 7.0% increase from ₹431.95 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company reported exceptional items, an expense of ₹3.34 crore for the quarter, which includes severance and related expenses.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹12.61. This is an increase from ₹11.79 reported in the same quarter last year.

Management Commentary

Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO, said the company reported strong and competitive performance driven by growth momentum across the portfolio. Narasimhan added that the toothpaste portfolio achieved high-single digit volume growth, led by premium toothpaste, alongside sustained growth in the core portfolio.

Outlook

The company maintained a healthy margin profile due to consistent cost savings and financial discipline. Gross margin reached 69.7% in Q1 FY27, an increase of 110 basis points year-on-year, according to Narasimhan. The company expects to grow sustainably, supported by continued investment in advertising.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.