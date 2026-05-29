Colgate Raises Toothpaste Prices By Up To 5%, Popular Packs Costlier Amid Rising Raw Material Costs

Colgate Increases Prices Across Popular Products. |

Mumbai: FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India has increased prices of several toothpaste products by up to 5 per cent during May. The move comes as the company faces rising costs of raw materials, packaging materials and transportation.

The price revision affects popular products such as Colgate Dental Cream and Colgate Max Fresh, according to industry sources.

Higher Prices for Dental Cream Packs

Among the major changes, the price of the Colgate Dental Cream 200g + 100g + toothbrush pack has been increased by Rs 8. The pack now costs Rs 208.

The 200g Colgate Dental Cream pack has also become more expensive. Its price has been raised by Rs 5, taking the maximum retail price (MRP) to Rs 135.

Similarly, the 100g Colgate Dental Cream pack now costs Rs 73 after a Rs 3 price increase. The company has also increased the grammage of this pack by around 10 per cent, offering consumers slightly more product.

Max Fresh and Premium Products Also Costlier

Colgate has also revised prices of its Max Fresh range. The Colgate Max Fresh Blue 70g pack with 15 per cent extra quantity now costs Rs 83 after a Rs 4 increase.

Premium products have seen even sharper price hikes. The Visible White Purple 200g pack with 20 per cent extra quantity has become costlier by Rs 17. The product now carries an MRP of Rs 395.

Read Also ITC, Godfrey Stocks Climb Bourses After Reports Of Cigarette Price Hike In May

Inflationary Pressures Continue

Industry experts said FMCG companies are continuing to face pressure from rising commodity prices and higher packaging expenses.

Many companies have either increased prices or adjusted pack sizes to protect profit margins while maintaining consumer demand.

Distributors said lower-priced toothpaste packs are unlikely to witness immediate hikes because these products are highly price-sensitive and are widely purchased by mass-market consumers.

Toothpaste Remains Key Revenue Driver

Toothpaste remains the biggest business segment for Colgate-Palmolive India, contributing nearly 80 percent of the company's total revenue.

Meanwhile, shares of Colgate-Palmolive India were trading largely unchanged on Friday, closing around Rs 2,083 per share on the National Stock Exchange despite the latest pricing action.