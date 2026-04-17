FMCG Index Rises Over 2.5%, HUL Share Jumps 5% As Price Hikes And Q4 Expectations Lift Stocks

FMCG Stocks Lead Market Rally. |

Mumbai: The FMCG sector emerged as the top performer, with the Nifty FMCG index rising over 2.5 percent. All stocks in the index traded in the green, showing strong buying interest ahead of upcoming quarterly results.

HUL Tops Gainers List

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) shares jumped nearly 5 percent, making it the top gainer on the Nifty50 index. Other major FMCG stocks also moved higher. Nestle India, ITC, and Tata Consumer Products gained around 1.5 percent to 2 percent.

Price Hikes Support Sentiment

HUL has increased prices across its soap products due to higher raw material and packaging costs. The price hikes range between Re 1 and ₹20. This move is seen as a key factor supporting stock prices and improving margins.

Q4 Results In Focus

Investors are closely watching upcoming earnings. HUL will announce its Q4 results on April 30, while ITC will declare results on April 21. Strong expectations are building around these announcements.

Demand Trends Improving

Demand conditions have improved after GST changes. This quarter is expected to show the full benefit of lower-priced products. Rural demand is also recovering, and the gap between pricing and volume growth is reducing.

Risks From Costs And Supply

Despite positive trends, some risks remain. Rising crude oil prices have increased packaging costs, which may impact margins in the coming quarters. Supply concerns due to global tensions and possible LPG shortages are also being watched.

Growth Outlook Across Companies

FMCG companies have reported strong updates. Godrej Consumer expects double-digit sales growth. Marico and Dabur are also seeing steady growth. Retail companies like Avenue Supermarts, Trent, and V-Mart are expected to post strong revenue growth.

Jewellery Segment Shines

The jewellery segment also performed well. Titan reported 46 percent revenue growth, while Kalyan Jewellers posted an even stronger 65 percent growth, indicating strong consumer demand.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Market investments involve risks. Readers should consult financial advisors before making decisions based on market movements or company updates.