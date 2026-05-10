FMCG Companies Prepare For Fresh Price Hikes Across Daily Essentials, Rising Crude & Packaging Costs Set To Hit Consumers

Daily-use products like soaps, biscuits, detergents and beverages may soon become more expensive as FMCG companies prepare for fresh price hikes. | Unsplash

Mumbai: Consumers may soon have to pay more for daily-use products such as soaps, detergents, biscuits, packaged foods and beverages.

Several leading FMCG companies have indicated that another round of price hikes could be on the way.

The move comes as companies face rising costs due to higher crude oil prices, increased packaging expenses, fuel inflation and global supply chain disruptions.

Most companies have already raised prices by 3 to 5 per cent in recent months.

Why Companies Are Raising Prices?

The biggest reason behind these hikes is rising input costs.

Crude oil-linked inflation has pushed up transportation and manufacturing expenses.

Packaging materials like laminates have also become costlier.

At the same time, the weakening rupee has increased the cost of imported raw materials.

To protect profit margins, companies are either increasing prices or reducing product quantity while keeping the same price.

This is often seen in smaller packs priced at Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 15.

What Major Companies Are Saying?

Dabur India has already increased prices by around 4 per cent across different product categories.

The company said it is facing nearly 10 per cent inflation this financial year.

Britannia has also indicated selective price hikes and possible grammage reduction.

The company is facing nearly 20 per cent higher fuel and packaging costs.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said its material costs have increased by 8 to 10 per cent.

It has already raised prices by 2 to 5 per cent depending on product categories and may increase prices further if cost pressures continue.

More Companies Taking Action

Pidilite Industries has already raised prices twice this year and is considering another increase.

The company is facing a sharp rise of 40 to 50 per cent in input costs.

Varun Beverages said companies are reducing discounts on packaged water and beverages to manage rising fuel costs.

Marico has already raised prices by 6 to 7 per cent in its Value Added Hair Oils business.

Tata Consumer Products said packaging and LPG-linked costs are rising but remain manageable for now.

Uncertain Road Ahead

Nestle India said the business environment remains highly unpredictable.

FMCG companies are trying to manage costs through better supply chain planning, tighter inventory control and reduced promotions.

However, if crude oil prices remain high, consumers are likely to face higher prices for several everyday products in the coming months.