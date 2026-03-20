Oil Stocks Rise Up To 3.5% After ₹2.09–₹2.35 Premium Petrol Price Hike, IOC BPCL HPCL Gain Amid Crude Pressure

Shares Jump On Price Increase | File Image |

Mumbai: Shares of India’s oil marketing companies—Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL—rose up to 3.5 percent on Friday. The rise came after these companies increased the prices of premium petrol variants. This move improved investor sentiment, leading to gains in their stock prices.

Premium Petrol Prices Raised

The companies have increased the prices of premium petrol products such as BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and Indian Oil’s XP95. The price hike ranges between Rs 2.09 and Rs 2.35 per litre.

However, there has been no change in the price of regular petrol. This means common fuel users will not see any immediate increase in daily fuel expenses.

Move Aimed At Protecting Margins

Oil companies have been under pressure due to rising global crude oil prices. The ongoing conflict involving Iran has pushed oil prices higher, increasing costs for Indian refiners.

Every USD 10 rise in crude oil prices can significantly reduce the profit margins of these companies. By increasing premium petrol prices, companies are trying to recover some of these losses.

Companies Absorbing Cost Pressure

Despite the rise in crude prices, oil marketing companies have not increased regular petrol and diesel prices. They have been absorbing the extra cost to avoid burdening consumers.

This has put financial pressure on these firms, making selective price hikes in premium fuels an important step.

LPG Prices Also Adjusted

Along with premium petrol, LPG prices have also been increased recently due to supply shortages. However, petrol and diesel prices remain mostly unchanged, especially as elections are ongoing in several states.

Market Sentiment Improves

Investors see the premium fuel price hike as a positive move. It shows that companies are taking steps to protect their earnings. This has helped boost confidence in oil stocks, leading to gains during the trading session.