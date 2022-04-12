CoffeeMug.ai launches talent solutions platform for senior-level hiring

CoffeeMug.ai, a rapidly-growing community of over 2,50,000 founders, investors, CXOs, and business leaders, has launched a talent solution (https://coffeemug.ai/talent-solutions) for senior-level hiring integrated with its community: a source-to-hire talent intelligence platform that is powered by the open web, an AI-based matchmaking engine and deep insights from the CoffeeMug.ai community.

How it works

The talent search platform scans millions of public profiles available on the internet and layers them with deep aspirational and behavioral insights from CoffeeMug’s data pool to drive senior-level hiring for its clientele. The company has already onboarded 35 clients across India, the US, and Singapore.

Dipti Tandon, Co-Founder & COO, CoffeeMug.ai said, “Finding the right talent has become highly challenging for leaders during these unprecedented times, especially for a senior role. Since we launched CoffeeMug.ai, our members highlighted the challenges they face in finding the right role for themselves, and we realized how big this opportunity is. By launching Talent Solutions, we have decided to address it. The best part is that we are starting with 35+ clients across India, the US, and Singapore, demonstrating that this is a global problem statement."

On the launch of CoffeeMug Talent Solutions, Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder, Lenskart, said, "We have firsthand experienced the team's capability to move fast with our ever-evolving hiring needs powered by their backend hiring engine, and it has delivered phenomenal results for us."

With the launch of CoffeeMug Talent Solutions focused on senior-level hiring, the startup plans to tap into the $20 billion annual global senior hiring market. The company also targets to expand its offering by allowing its members consisting of founders, HR heads, and CXOs, who are looking to expand the senior team in their organizations, to tap into the platform and directly engage with the qualified talent.

With the CoffeeMug Talent Solutions, they can utilize features like increased response rates with verified contact info, exploratory meetings, drip campaigns & response tracking system deeply integrated into the networking platform it said in a press statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 05:46 PM IST