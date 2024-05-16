Italian Finesse On Wheels: Moto Morini X-Cape 650X

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 16, 2024

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650X is said to designed similarly to its predecessor the X-Cape 650.

The super bike has an impressive looking large 7-inch TFT display to aid teh experience.

The bikes weighs around 233kg and the engine can give top performance fo 60 bhp and a top seepd of 175 kmph.

The bike comes in three variants, namely Smoky Anthracite, Red Passion and Carrara White.

The 19-inch front wheel provides better suspension and ground clearance.

Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT are some of the other bikes in the segment.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650X Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh

