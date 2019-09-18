Coal India plans to fill 9000 vacancies in both executive and non-executive positions: Report

During the descending graph of Indian economy, Coal India is planning to recruit 9000 vacancies at executive and non-executive positions. According to economic times report among 4,000 would be for executive positions while 5,000 for non-executive positions. It is the huge recruitment drive for the company and its subsidiaries from last 10 years. The executives hiring policies would be managed by the company while the workers and technical employees will be hired by its eight subsidiaries.

Among the 4000 executive openings, 900 will be filled through advertisement and interview process, competitive exams for 22,000 vacancies, 400 will have campus placements and other miscellaneous means, according to the report published in Economic times. The case for 5000 non-executive positions will be for workers and technical cadre. According to the company's policy 2300 positions would be allotted to the families whose lands were taken up for setting new projects. Other 2350 positions would be assigned to the family member of a staff who had died before retirement while remaining 400 for non-technical post.

In 2025 Coal ‌India will complete its golden jubilee year and annually 12,300 employees are getting retired from the company. This is creating a great space for new employees to crack in. After the Indian Railways, Coal India is the India's biggest public sector employer with a staff strength of nearly 280,000 and 18,000 of them are executives. It is also the world's largest coal producer.