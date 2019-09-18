SBI Recruitment 2019: 700 vacancies out for Apprentice posts; check at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice under the apprentices act 1961. A total of 700 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sbi.co.in.

The online application for SBI Recruitment 2019 is starting on Tuesday – September 17, 2019 – and end on October 06, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the notification for clarity. The Apprentice will receive a stipend of Rs. 8000/- Per month. To note, there is no other added benefits or allowances, as per the official notification. According to Indian Express, to be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for an online written test followed by a test of the local language. The exam will be conducted on October 23. The questions will be bilingual, i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. One-fourth of marks assigned for questions will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Steps to apply for SBI apprentices recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers box at top-right

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ at the SBI apprentices under ‘latest announcement’

Step 4: Click on new registration, read instructions, click on continue

Step 5: Fill the form and click on save next

Step 6: Upload images, preview carefully and submit