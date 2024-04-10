Coal India, BPCL Rally, Sensex Surges Past 75,000 Mark As Markets Close In Green

Representative Image | FPJ Library

Stock markets ended Wednesday on a positive note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 75,038.15, marking a gain of 354.45 points or 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,735.05, up by 92.30 points or 0.41 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 187.80 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 48,918.35.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, HCL and L&T were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Coal India, BPCL and Hindalco were the top gainers. Cipla, Maruti and HDFC Life were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 74,879.43, up by 195.73 points, and Nifty at 22,693.50, up by 50.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,744.85 also up by 14.30 points.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.21 against the dollar, gaining 0.11 per cent.

Asian Markets

In the Asian markets, major indices ended Wednesday's trade in Red. Japan's Nikkei ended the day's trade on a negative note at 39,581.81, losing 0.48 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended on 17,139.17, gaining 1.85 per cent. Meanwhile, South Korean KOSPI (9 April) also ended in red, losing 0.46 per cent to reach 2,705.16.

The markets will remain closed for trading on Thursday, 11 April 2024, on account of Eid al-Fitr