Banking Stocks Roar In Green As Markets Start On Positive Note

Markets | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian markets opened in Green on Wednesday with Sensex at 74,879.43, up by 195.73 points, and Nifty at 22,693.50, up by 50.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 48,744.85 also up by 14.30 points.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Indusind Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas, Powergrid and TCS were among the laggards.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.21 against the dollar, gaining 0.11 per cent.

Markets on Tuesday

Stock markets ended Tuesday on a relatively negative note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the Red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 74,683.70, marking a loss of 58.80 points or 0.08 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended negatively at 22,642.75, up by 23.55 points or 0.10 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 148.85 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 48,730.55.

Major Gainer and Losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Reliance and Titan were among the major laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, Hindalco and Infosys were the top gainers. NTPC, Powergrid and JSW Steel were among the losers

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by USD 0.04 to USD 85.27 a barrel at 0808 IST. Brent crude prices jumped by USD 0.03 to USD 89.45 a barrel at 0808 IST.

On Tuesday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers, meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,209.91 gaining 7.52 points or 0.14 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,883.67 dropping 9.13 points or 0.02 per cent.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a rise of 52.68 points or 0.32 per cent to reach 16,306.64.

The Asian indices started in Red, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.27 per cent to reach 39,666.24, at the opening of the day's trade, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.30 per cent to rise to 17,046.81 points. South Korea’s KOSPI observed a drop, as it decreased by 0.46 per cent to reach 2,705.16.